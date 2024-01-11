How Can the Marlins Address Their Dismal Shortstop Situation?

However, the two names Leighton and McMullen mention that make the most sense both come from the West divisions.

Geraldo Perdomo

Perdomo, a Diamondbacks infielder, made the All-Star Game for the first time in 2023. The switch-hitter had an excellent year in the desert, posting a 96 OPS+ while sporting elite defensive metrics and demonstrating patience at the plate.

STAT PERCENTILE Chase % 98th Whiff % 96th K % 79th BB % 91st Outs Above Average (OAA) 86th Baserunning Run Value 77th All stats courtesy of Baseball Savant.

Perdomo, 24, rarely struck out, drew a ton of walks, played a mean shortstop and raised his trade value through the roof. If there were ever a time for the Diamondbacks to consider a trade, it would be now. The club has clearly gotten 10 times more value out of Perdomo than they would’ve previously thought possible, and with the presence of Jordan Lawlar in the high minors, a move makes a ton of sense.

It remains to be seen what kind of return Perdomo would bring back in a trade. The Diamondbacks could use another starting pitcher like Jesús Luzardo, but Perdomo would be far from a centerpiece in such a deal. They could also use a southpaw reliever like Tanner Scott, who emerged as one of the more promising relievers in the game last season.

Scott, 29, finished the 2023 season with a 195 ERA+ and 12 saves in 74 appearances. He struck out 12 batters per nine innings and also lowered his walks by almost four per nine innings from the year before. The Marlins might want to move him before they’re forced to give him a pay raise.

Ezequiel Duran

Fresh off of a World Series-winning season with the Rangers, Duran is making a name for himself around the league. The righty batter hit 14 home runs with a 106 OPS+ in 2023. He also has an incredible throwing arm – as evidenced by his 99th-percentile Arm Strength – and is blazing fast on the bases. The Marlins would be targeting him as more of an offensive upgrade than a defensive one, but the team could use some additional pop.