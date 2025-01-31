How Will Cubs Bullpen Take Shape With Ryan Pressly?

The Chicago Cubs had been looking for some veteran, backend bullpen help. They finally managed to add that with the acquisition of 36-year-old Ryan Pressly.

The deal between the Cubs and the Houston Astros, which became official Tuesday morning, sent Pressly to Chicago after he agreed to waive his no-trade clause (which he had due to his 10-and-5 rights). The return to Houston was 20-year-old, lower-level minor league pitcher Juan Bello. The Cubs designated Matt Festa for assignment to make room for Pressly on the 40-man roster.

In addition, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday the Cubs are paying just $8.5 million of the $14 million owed to Pressly in 2025.

All in all, not a bad deal for a World Series champion closer and a two-time All-Star. However, that’s not to say he doesn’t come to the Cubs without concerns.