Tampa Bay Rays Top 15 Prospects

FASTBALL Cutter CHANGEUP Curveball Sweeper COMMAND FV 50/50 50/50 60/65 40/40 40/45 55/55 45+

A second round pick in 2020, Seymour has dominated at every stop, but his lower velocity and Tommy John surgery in 2022 resulted in him being overlooked to a degree. Deception, good command and a superb changeup looks like it should be enough to keep him in a rotation.

Arsenal

Seymour is a unique lefty with some built in deception that he leans into, setting up on the edge of the rubber in each direction based on hitter handedness. Setting up in the direction of the hitter allows his slight cross-fire delivery to play up. Seymour’s fastball sits just 90-92 MPH, but he generates above average carry, which paired with his ability to hide the baseball, helps it play up.

His best pitch is his changeup, averaging 16 inches of horizontal action with nearly 10 MPH of separation. His ability to maintain his arm speed makes it difficult to pick up for hitters and where he sets up on the rubber plays into the changeups success as much as any of his offerings. Against righties, the arm side fade is accentuated from being set up all the way to the third base side while it buries under the hands of lefties releasing on the first base side of the rubber and running the pitch in that direction.

Seymour’s third offering is his 85-87 MPH cutter that he locates well. It’s not a great swing and miss offering, but he is able to limit hard contact. He will go to it roughly 20% of the time. He will mix in an occasional curveball to righties and sweeper to lefties as a taste-breaker as well.

Outlook

Seymour was added to the Rays 40 man roster ahead of the 2025 season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft after a 2024 campaign that would have surely seen him selected. There’s some question as to whether he can miss enough bats at the highest level, but he has struck out nearly 30% of hitters between Double-A and Triple-A. Seymour racks up much more swing and miss against right-handed hitters, but limits hard contact left on left, helping him post consistent splits. His above average command and solid workload of nearly 150 innings in 2024 make him a solid back-end rotation option who can eat innings.

13. Theo Gillen – OF – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2024 (TB) | ETA: 2028

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/55 50/60 30/45 60/60 35/50 45+

Advanced for a prep bat, Gillen slid just beyond the middle of the first round due to a rough injury history and an anticipated change from the infield dirt to the outfield as a pro. Gillen had surgery for a torn labrum in 2022 and dealt with knee and wrist issues after that with a delayed start to the 2025 season due to a calf issue.

The Rays moved Gillen to centerfield where his plus wheels could play well as he gains more experience and reps, but his offensive upside is what the organization was mostly betting on when they snagged him 18th overall.

Already with a smooth left-handed swing and patient approach, there’s power to dream on in Gillen’s 6-foot-3 frame as he matures physically and learns to utilize his lower half more effectively.

Getting through a full pro season healthy will be an important first step, especially when taking on a physically demanding position like centerfield. The Rays may take Gillen’s development slowly, but he has a chance to provide above.

14. Jackson Baumeister – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd (63), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER Cutter Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 50/50 45/50 45/45 50/50 40/50 45+

Acquired alongside Mac Horvath and Matthew Etzel in the Zach Eflin deal, Baumeister adjusted his pitch usage some after joining the Rays organization and really kicked things into another gear, pitching to a 1.35 ERA with 53 strikeouts and five walks over his final 40 innings of the season (includes two playoff starts at High-A).

Baumeister cut down on his curveball usage in favor of a new cutter and his changeup. His fastball velocity ticked up from 93 MPH on average to 94 MPH over his final 10 starts of 2024 and the uptick carried into the early going of 2025 where he has mostly sat in the mid 90s. With slightly above average carry and extension, it should play as an above average heater.

None of his secondaries particularly stand out, but the slider, cutter and changeup could all be average offerings along with the above average fastball to give him a back-end starter’s arsenal if the command can continue to progress closer to big league average.

15. Dominic Keegan – C – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (134), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 40/40 40/50 40/40 40/45 45

Big raw power and improvements behind the dish have Keegan looking like a big league piece, even if he is just a part time catcher. After hardly catching in college, Keegan has developed into a passable defender, especially in the receiving department, but his fringy arm likely makes him an average defender at best.

With an average exit velocity of 90.5 MPH in 2024 along with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 108 MPH (one of the best figures in the Rays system), Keegan easily has plus raw power, but he tends to convert that more into hard hit line drives and ground balls, hitting just nine home runs in 104 games in a very pitcher-friendly Southern League. That said, he still posted a 138 wRC+ and 35 extra base hits.

If Keegan can increase his average launch angle on hard hit balls from 8° to around 12°, it could be easy to envision around 20 homers, if not he can still be a candidate to sustain a high BABIP and compile doubles. His contact rate of 76% was above average for the Southern League and climbed as the year progressed, and while he is slightly aggressive, he posts above average contact rates on pitches outside of the zone. Keegan has the upside to be an average big league catcher who is more offensive-minded, but should at least be a decent platoon bat who can catch part time.

Names to Watch

Homer Bush – OF – (Double-A): A fourth round pick by the Padres in 2023, Bush was sent to the Rays along with Dylan Lesko and J.D. Gonzalez in exchange for Jason Adam at the 2024 trade deadline. Bush is unlikely to offer a ton of value in the batter’s box, given his 30 grade power and aggressive approach, but his 80 grade wheels and impact glove in centerfield make him a high probability big leaguer.

Trevor Harrison – RHP – (Low-A): Harrison started focusing on pitching late in his high school career and his stuff started to explode as he entered his senior season. The Rays shelled out an overslot $847,500 in the fifth round to sign Harrison away from FSU and he validated that investment with a strong pro debut at both the FCL and Low-A in his age 18 season.

Harrison’s fastball sits in the mid 90s and his tweaked slider is now a harder more cutterish pitch in the upper 80s. He will need to develop a third pitch and refine his command further to stick as a starter, but the 6-foot-4, 225 pound right-hander won’t turn 20 years old until the end of the 2025 season, giving him plenty of time to get there.

Ty Johnson – RHP – (Double-A): A 15th round pick by the Cubs out of Ball State in 2023, Johnson quickly looked like a steal, striking out 36% of batters between Low-A and High-A in 2024 and catching the eye of the Rays who targeted him in the Isaac Paredes trade. A 6-foot-6 right-hander, Johnson’s unique short-arm, low three-quarters delivery creates a difficult angle on his fastball for hitters. Using it 65% of the time, he picked up big in zone whiff numbers on his fastball (35%) along with a chase rate north of 30%. With a slider that looks like a plus pitch as well and decent command, Johnson looks like he could be an elite high-leverage arm if he does not develop into a starter.

Cooper Kinney – 2B – (Double-A): A Comp A pick in 2021 out of the Tennessee prep ranks, Kinney turned in a solid first pro season at Low-A, then really kicked things into gear at High-A in 2024, posting a 137 wRC+ with decent contact rates and above average exit velocities. Nothing jumps off of the page, but his ability to hit the ball hard and move around second base, third base and first base, makes him an intriguing infield utility piece with a chance to be a second division regular.

Colton Ledbetter – OF – (Double-A): An intriguing speed and power combo, the concern around Ledbetter is whether he will be able to hit enough to reap the rewards of those exciting tools. In his first pro season, he mitigated the whiff enough at High-A, striking out at a 28% clip while launching 16 homers and stealing 34 bags in 109 games. He is aggressive in the box, which could affect him more at the upper levels and his is limited to average defense in a corner, but Ledbetter remains an intriguing bat if he can put it all together.

Dylan Lesko – RHP – (High-A): Acquired as part of the return for Jason Adam, Lesko was considered the best prep arm in the 2022 class despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in his senior season. He returned to the mound in 2023, showcasing his exciting stuff, most notably his 70 grade changeup, but battled command issues that only got worse. He really struggled to find the zone in 2024, walking 52 batters in 69 2/3 innings. A move to the bullpen seems likely, but Lesko’s above average fastball (when he’s right) and plus plus changeup could be effective in that role. Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Lesko has time, but things have not been trending in the right direction.

Emilien Pitre – 2B – (High-A): A second round selection in 2024, Pitre is a hit-over power bat who can play a good second base and potentially move around the infield. A patient approach helps his case offensively, but the hit tool may be closer to average than plus, making it a bit of an uphill battle to an everyday role. Pitre has the goods to be a solid infield bench piece who may be capable of plugging in at shortstop in a pinch.

Joe Rock – LHP – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Rockies in exchange for Greg Jones ahead of the 2024 season, Rock is a 6-foot-6 southpaw with a deceptively long arm action that seems to throw hitters timing off. He wields a four seamer and heavy two seamer that averages nearly 18 inches of horizontal. His gyro slider and changeup are both decent offerings that play up off of his plus command. Rock may struggle to miss enough barrels to consistently stick in a rotation, but he has a chance to induce enough weak contact to be a No. 5 starter.

Adrian Santana – SS – (High-A): A glove first shortstop, the Rays snagged Santana 31st overall in the 2023 draft out of the Miami prep ranks, betting on is upside as one of the younger players in the class. Santana is smaller and frame and was very wiry upon signing, but has added some strength since. A switch hitter with a good feel for the barrel, Santana is far more advanced from the left side and could benefit from being more patient in the box. He’s a fantastic defender at shortstop with good range, smooth hands and a plus arm. He won’t turn 20 years old until after the 2025 All Star Break.

Owen Wild – RHP – (High-A): Wild broke out as a sophomore at Gonzaga before taking a step back in his draft year and falling to the 7th round in 2023. He was very impressive in his first pro season in 2024, pitching to a 2.82 ERA between Low-A and High-A in 121 1/3 innings, striking out 30% of batters against just a 6% walk rate. His fastball sits just in the low 90s, but gets plus plus carry, resulting in strong in zone whiff and chase numbers. His mid 80s cutter tunnels well off of his heater with gyro break while the changeup is a work in progress. Already with above average command, Wild could develop into a back end starter.