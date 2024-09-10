Move Over, Shohei; Rays Prospect Runs Into Record Books

Chandler Simpson Racks Up 100th Stolen Base of the Season

In a simply unheard of development, Simpson successfully stole his 100th, 101st and 102nd bags of the 2024 season on Sunday evening. This is the first time in the major or minor leagues that this has been done since 2012. He’s appeared in 107 games split between High-A and Double-A and is currently 102-for-119 in attempts. He is always running and it seems that every single time he reaches base, he’s a legitimate threat to come around and score.

“I’m feeling ecstatic, feeling relieved, but I feel great,” Simpson said on accomplishing the feat (via Ben Weinrib of MLB.com). “It was a lot of pressure the whole week, especially with my family coming up. I really wanted to do it in front of them and do it at home. I knew that the other team was trying to stop it and didn’t want it to happen. When I got on first and took second, it was just a sigh of relief and then all of that emotion just came out in a scream.”

What makes Simpson’s unique story all the more, well, unique is the fact that he’s got exactly one home run this year. In fact, that home run is the only one he’s hit since he started his professional career two years back with an eight-game cameo in 2022.

Simpson has elevated his game in a way not typically seen in today’s game. He’s not quite a flashy, household name in prospect rankings around the league (The Athletic had him at No. 19 in the Rays system in their 2024 preseason rankings while FanGraphs had him at 14 in their July rankings), but he’s certainly finding ways to make his name known.

A Different Path to History

Since Simpson has just that one home run, it seems that he’s ready to challenge Ohtani for starting the most impressive club in the game. What are we more likely to see again, someone join the 1-100 club, or the 50-50 one?

Per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report on Simpson, some evaluators jokingly gave him 90-grade speed on the 20-80 scale while giving him a 10-grade power tool. Obviously this is not possible on this scale, but it appears to be an accurate assessment.