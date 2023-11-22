Top 10 Under-The-Radar Trade Candidates This Offseason

The 2023-24 MLB offseason is well underway, and the stove is red hot. Still, as of right now, only four notable free agents have come off the board: Aaron Nola returned to the Phillies on a seven-year contract, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson each signed one-year pacts with the Cardinals, and Reynaldo López signed a three-year deal with the Braves.

On the whole, it feels like the free agent market is on hold until Shohei Ohtani signs. Once he does, the floodgates should open.

On the trade front, things are a bit different. Teams that are unsatisfied with the free agent class could look to upgrade their rosters in other ways.

By this point, we’ve all spent hours talking about Corbin Burnes, Juan Soto, Tyler Glasnow and Dylan Cease. This quartet represents the best available trade candidates this offseason.