Five Potential Trade Landing Spots for Tyler Glasnow

While there’s hope from pitching-needy teams that former Cy Young Award winners Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes will be made available via trade this offseason, perhaps the most likely frontline starter to be dealt is Tyler Glasnow.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported earlier this month that the Tampa Bay Rays are “widely expected” to trade Glasnow this winter. The 30-year-old righty is entering a contract year, with the Rays currently on the hook for $25 million in 2023. While Glasnow would earn an extra $1 million trade assignment bonus if he is dealt, the chance to collect prospects in return for an expensive player might be too much for the low-budget Rays and president of baseball operations Erik Neander to pass up.

If you’re a team looking for a workhorse, Glasnow probably won’t be your cup of tea. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2021 and set a career-high with 120 innings in 2023, hardly a Roy Halladay-esque workload.

But when Glasnow has pitched, he’s demonstrated Cy Young-caliber talent. In parts of six seasons with the Rays, Glasnow is 27-16 with a 3.20 ERA and 3.10 FIP over 388 1/3 innings pitched. Again, the innings total is very low relative to other frontline starters, but there will no doubt be teams that convince themselves they can help Glasnow to be available on a more consistent basis if they get him into their organization.