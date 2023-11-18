What Should The Chicago White Sox Do With Eloy Jimenez?

During a rebuild there comes a time where teams have to let go of players that mean a lot to the fanbase. No one wants to see their team shipping off talent, especially talent that once was a sign of hope for the city. The Chicago White Sox have started to see those dominos fall with Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito and Tim Anderson among the headlining names to depart from the roster.

The names above were hard to see go, yet more could be on the way out. Especially with a new general manager in Chris Getz figuring out which direction he wants to take the team.

One of the main names with an undefined future with the Sox is outfielder Eloy Jimenez, or as the SouthSiders know him as Big Baby. Jimenez has been with the White Sox since being traded to them in July of 2017 from the Cubs. The trade also involved Dylan Cease coming to the Sox for Jose Quintana.

Since that wondrous day, Jimenez has displayed extreme power for the Sox from the plate and consistent defensive efforts. He is currently sitting with a career slashline of .275/.324/.487 to accompany never dipping below a .985 fielding percentage.