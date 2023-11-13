Can the Seattle Mariners Pull Off A Trade For Yandy Diaz?

While he does not possess light tower power, corralling a career-high of 22 home runs this past season, he does feature the ability to spray the gaps at will, collecting 30+ doubles each of the last two seasons. And he hits the ball extremely hard (by Average Exit Velocity and HardHit% per Baseball Savant).

His 2022 was not quite at the level of 2023, but still very much in the elite category. He finished eighth in the league with a 142 WRC+ that year rather than fifth. He hit nine home runs instead of 22, therefore his slugging percentage being a bit lower. Yet he still had nearly a four-win season.

The constant through everything with Diaz? His ability to get on-base, something the Mariners have said they are openly looking for this off-season: someone who is a contact hitter, reaches base and helps the team cut down on their strikeouts. He does exactly that.

Diaz has reached base at a 40% clip or higher in three of the last four years. He has a career walk rate above 12% and a strikeout rate below 15%. He controls the strike zone extremely well, he doesn’t chase and is not prone to swing and miss.

Diaz is pretty close to a complete offensive player. Were he a free agent, he would rank ahead of every hitter outside of Ohtani. The difference with Diaz? He is owed $8 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025, and $12 million if his club option is picked up in 2026. What a bargain.

So @jonmorosi suggest this week that the Mariners could be a fit for Yandy Diaz



Players like this are not often available. All the more reason the Mariners should jump on the opportunity to execute a trade if the Rays really are willing.