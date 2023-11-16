Five Potential Trade Landing Spots for Corbin Burnes

Burnes likely will command a contract in excess of $200 million, and there’s no evidence in how the Brewers have operated historically that they will be willing to pay that price to retain the three-time All-Star. So an offseason trade might be the best solution for both sides.

Here’s a look at five potential landing spots for Burnes, if the Brewers do indeed shop him this offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s actually amazing how pitching needy the Dodgers — coming off of a 100-win season — are. And while we’ve predicted that they’ll sign two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, he likely won’t return to the mound until the 2025 season. Expect the Dodgers, a team built around Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, to make multiple big moves this offseason to address the starting rotation.

Walker Buehler returning to the mound after missing this past season with Tommy John surgery helps, as does the emergence of Bobby Miller. We’ve projected that they’ll sign Japanese lefty Shōta Imanaga, but that would have to just be a start for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Even if future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw returns in 2024, he likely won’t be ready to pitch until the summer after undergoing shoulder surgery in November. Tony Gonsolin will likely miss all of the 2024 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. And Julio Urías is a free agent whose MLB career may be over after a second domestic violence arrest.

Catcher Dalton Rushing, second baseman Michael Busch, RHP Gavin Stone and outfielder Josue De Paula are pieces in the Dodgers organization that could be part of a trade for Burnes. Landing Burnes would give the Dodgers a legitimate No. 1 starter, setting up a scary rotation in 2025 — if he signs long-term with the team — when Ohtani and Gonsolin are each ready to return to the mound.