Top 10 Player-Team Trade Fits We Want to See at the Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is a little over 24 hours away, and we are still waiting for the next big shoe to drop on the market. Things opened up with a bang, as Josh Naylor was traded to the Seattle Mariners, but since then, we have not seen many big impact moves.

That does not mean those blockbuster trades won’t come through, with plenty of star players being kicked around in trade talks right now. Between the top rentals like Eugenio Suarez and Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks, to top pitchers with control like ace Joe Ryan and closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins, there is no shortage of names on the market.

Over the past week, we have been creating mock trades predicting where some of the top players on the market will get traded this week. Through the exercise, we have identified some trade fits between players and teams that we would love to see take place at this deadline.

Let’s dive into our top 10 favorite trade predictions that would shape up to be a wild 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.