How the Pirates Can Capitalize On Their Catching Surplus

Something else to note, is that Bart struggled against breaking balls, which may make his future a little harder to project. His xwOBA came in at just .260, with a whiff rate of just over 33%.

But, we can start to see Bart building the foundations to be a really solid big leaguer, which is never really something we saw during his time with the Giants. For the Pirates, this has made their catching situation even more interesting. Instead of having to scrap together an offense and wait for Davis to develop, the Pirates were able to rely on Bart more than they expected.

After how he performed with the team this season, he’s certainly earned the opportunity to keep his position as the team’s starting catcher next season. But, I don’t know how long he’ll keep this title, especially if we begin to see some regression, or either of the other two prospects take more steps forward. One thing is for certain though, his case to be the number one catcher on the team is extremely convincing.

Henry Davis

Back in 2021, the Pirates were in position to pick first overall in the MLB Draft. When draft day came around, there wasn’t a consensus number one prospect. Some sources leaned towards Jack Leiter being the best player, and other suggested Marcelo Mayer as premier player in class. However, the Pirates went off the board, selecting catcher Henry Davis.

After being drafted, Davis went on to sign for $6.5 million, allowing the Pirates to scoop up a few gems in later rounds. The focus was still be on Davis though, as he seemed to have no ceiling on his potential.

Davis made his professional debut later that season, but really got acclimated the following year. He’d return to High-A Greensboro, where he played amazing. In 22 games, Davis slugged five homers, while slashing .341/.450/.585 with a 180 wRC+. These numbers were out of this world, causing the Pirates to promote Davis to Double-A Altoona.