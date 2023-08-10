Top 10 Most Underrated Hitters in Major League Baseball

Candelario is making a case right now for the best trade deadline pickup. With the Cubs, he’s slashing .483/.545/.759 with a 1.304 OPS in eight games. Alright, an eight-game sample size isn’t a ton but the guy still rakes. This season he’s earned a .375 OBP while slugging .501 in 452 plate appearances. This is a 29-year-old switch-hitting corner infield with a 130 wRC+ and 3.7 WAR both better than Fernando Tatis Jr. and Austin Riley this year.

Spencer Steer

On one of the most exciting teams in baseball, Spencer Steer’s name has been lost in the shadows of whatever you want to call Elly De La Cruz. Yes, De La Cruz has been tremendous for the Reds, but Steer has been a huge part of making this lineup one of the best in baseball.

Hitting the ground running to start the year, Steer had a .928 OPS and 144 wRC+ from May through June. This got the Steer name to float around baseball for a couple of months as the Reds were surging through the Central. This is around the time we forgot about Steer and De La Cruz made his mark in baseball deservingly so.

Jack McMullen phrased it perfectly when describing Steer, as “one of those guys who slow heart rates.” This season, he’s slashing .270/.352/.462 with 17 bombs and a .814 OPS. Don’t forget his nine stolen bases this year too. His 115 wRC+ beats Manny Machado and Julio Rodriguez this year. Similar to Paredes, Steer is a tough out with a 10 BB% and 20 K% and on top of that, he’s doing it all at 25 years old.

Jack Suwinski

The Pittsburgh Pirates put the league on notice after their surprising 20-9 start to the season. Suwinski has made a name for himself since then, despite his team’s downward spiral. His power is what scares pitchers, clubbing 21 HRs and slugging .466 through 99 games so far this year.

His power pairs well with his .336 OBP and 119 wRC+ however the biggest weakness in Suwinski is his strikeout rate. Suwinski is getting punched out 33% of the time, which is depleting his average down to .213. His potential, power, and ability to play defense keeps him in the lineup every day but if can nibble away at his strikeout rate, Jack Suwinski will be a problem in the box.