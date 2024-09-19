Five Starters Whose Strong Seasons Are Being Wasted

Webb has a pitching run value in the 89th percentile and a fastball run value in the top 7% of baseball. He has also been masterful at keeping the ball on the ground, posting a 57.1% groundball percentage, which ranks in the 95th percentile.

All in all, it has been an excellent season for Webb, who is establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos has been an unsung hero for the team that might be the most disappointing in all of baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Berríos got off to a slow start after joining the Jays and had the worst year of his career in 2022. As the Blue Jays, who many thought would be in World Series contention the past several seasons, have dramatically underperformed, Berríos’s bounceback has gone unnoticed.

The right-hander’s improvement has lined up with his diminished fastball usage. Down almost 9% from his struggle-filled 2022 season, the four-seam fastball is now his third pitch, behind his more effective sinker and slurve.

This balanced attack – Berríos does not throw any one pitch more than 35% of the time, and he has four pitches he throws at least 15% of the time – has allowed him to have a pitching run value in the 83rd percentile. This is reflected in his 3.44 ERA, which is on pace to be a career-best.