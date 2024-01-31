Top Five Best MLB Utility Players for the 2024 Season

With spring training upon us in a matter of weeks, it is officially ranking season here at Just Baseball!

Over the coming weeks, we will be releasing our top players ranked at each position heading into the 2024 season. We begin the rankings with the players who don’t just have a single position, but rather provide value to their team with their ability to play multiple positions.

In today’s game, having a really good super utility player, who can be an above-average regular at multiple spots, is invaluable for a manager throughout a 162-game season.

Injuries are always sure to pop up, and a good utility player allows teams the flexibility to absorb those losses, or simply give players a blow now and then to keep everyone fresh.