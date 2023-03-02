Top 10 MLB Center Fielders for 2023

Just Baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect at time of the 2022 end of season update, Carroll does legitimately everything at an above average level. An elite runner, Carroll can track down nearly everything in the outfield, and his 31 stolen bases at the Minor League level last year proves that his talents translate to the basepaths.

While Carroll does possess solid power (already hitting a ball 107.5 MPH at the Major League level), his calling card offensively may be hit discipline, as he logged an OBP over .420 across Double and Triple-A. A 5.5-6.0 fWAR season, while seemingly unlikely, is not improbable for Corbin Carroll in his rookie season.

Imagine trying to throw Corbin Carroll out LOL pic.twitter.com/RXPCYZSQaS — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) February 25, 2023

8. Luis Robert Jr. – Chicago White Sox

2022 Traditional Stats: 98 G, .284/.319/.426, 18 2B, 12 HR, 56 RBI, 11 SB

2022 Advanced Stats: 2.1 fWAR, 111 wRC+, 19.2% K%, 4.2% BB%, -4 DRS, 2 OAA

If we’ve learned anything from Luis Robert’s first 222 MLB games, it’s that he possesses as much raw talent on a baseball field as anyone in the game. On a per-162 game basis at this point, Robert’s hitting .289 with a .474 SLG, 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.

His main issue, at the point, is durability. Robert missed nearly 100 games in 2021 with a right hip flexor tear, and he missed the final 60 games of the season in 2022 with a wrist sprain. If Robert’s injury woes continue, we may be talking about him in the same way the baseball community has narrated Byron Buxton’s career as opposed to other superstars.