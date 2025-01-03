Top 10 Free Agent Starting Pitchers Remaining in 2025

When offseason began a few months ago, names like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried headlined a class of free agent starting pitchers that was rather deep for teams looking to bolster their rotations ahead of 2025.

Along with the top names, there were plenty of other arms available from starters who landed deals early like Yusei Kikuchi and Frankie Montas, to guys who have signed more recently such as Sean Manaea and Walker Buehler.

In a market that has moved relatively slow for position players and remarkably slow for relievers, the starting pitching market has been more fast-paced and certainly a lot more lucrative than any other facet of free agency.

While most of the top arms have already been claimed, there is still plenty of veteran starters who are on the market looking for a place to pitch in 2025.