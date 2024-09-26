Firing David Bell Was Step One in Crucial Reds Offseason

Did he do anything in his tenure that makes you believe he was special and the Reds will regret moving on? Because I don’t.

A new voice and perspective is needed, especially after a disappointing season. Before you say the line, I’ll make myself clear. I do not think a manager has a huge impact on the teams record.

The players performing is most important, but the leader of those players often has to take the fall when things go wrong. Right or wrong, that’s sports. Which is exactly why this particular move is just the beginning of an important offseason for the Reds.

Moving on from the manager is the easiest part of the offseason. The ultimate fall guy of blame and underperformance. However, if the Reds do not address the more difficult offseason changes, we’ll be writing this same article with a different name soon enough.

The Importance of This Offseason

Every winter is a fresh slate and new opportunity. The past couple of off-seasons have been about building towards a completive team and surrounding your young core with complementary pieces to push you into October baseball.

In what we will call year one of a completive window, the Reds fell flat. Injuries and suspensions played a major role, but underperformance does not get a pass due to those factors. Underperformance from players who Nick Krall ultimately targeted, traded for and signed.