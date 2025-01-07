Gavin Lux Creates a Crowded Infield Mix for the Reds

With his plus speed and at least general familiarity with the outfield, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McLain fare better out there, though he is a better defensive infielder than Lux is as well.

McLain could also be a candidate to man the hot corner, a position he has played just one game at since being drafted by the Reds, but would project well at after turning in an impressive defensive campaign at shortstop in 2023, committing just one error in 53 games with four defensive runs saved.

McLain and De La Cruz could offer one of the rangiest left sides of the infield in baseball and allow the Reds to slide Jeimer Candelario over to first base or designated hitter coming off of what was arguably his worst defensive season as he dealt with several injuries that limited him to just 112 games in 2024.

It was a rough offensive season as well for the 31-year-old, who may benefit from DH’ing more in year two of his three-year, $45 million contract.

Steer is another somewhat movable defender, though he does not particularly excel at any position. It seems as though the Reds would prefer to play Steer in left field, where he saw the bulk of his action last season. He is a below-average but passable defender out there, while also making 63 appearances at first base.

Adding Lux to the fold keeps the Reds from putting all of their eggs in the Encarnacion-Strand basket, a hitter with exciting potential but played just 29 games last season due to wrist surgery and comes with a volatile, free-swinging approach.