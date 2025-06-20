Which Young Players Should the Cardinals Extend?

Based on McNeil’s and Edman’s contracts, Donovan should make around $80-90 million over five or six years. However, because the Cardinals have not been willing to give out larger contracts (their biggest free agent signing in recent years was Contreras in 2022 on a five-year $87.5 million contract), the Cardinals seem more likely to make an offer in the $65-75 million range.

If they can lock him up for five, six, or even seven years for around that much, the Cardinals would ensure their purest hitter remains with the team for the foreseeable future. Whether or not he’d be willing to accept such an offer is another question.

Masyn Winn

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 27: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 27, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Sophomore shortstop Masyn Winn is the future of the Cardinals. He still has several years of control, but that has not stopped other teams from locking up their star shortstops.

The Royals and Diamondbacks both extended their young shortstops recently. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in baseball. The Royals gave him an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension. Winn is more comparable to Geraldo Perdomo, whom the Diamondbacks extended for four years and $45 million.

Winn and Peredomo have put up similar numbers this year. Winn is two years younger than Perdomo and has played more than 200 fewer games. Perdomo’s career OPS is 13 points lower than Winn’s, while his wRC+ is only two points lower. This season, however, Perdomo has outhit Winn, with a .768 OPS and 115 wRC+ to Winn’s .708 and 101.

Where Winn really stands out is his fielding. In 2024, Winn recorded 14 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Perdomo has one in his entire career at shortstop, although he had a 10 DRS season last year. Statcast’s Fielding Run Value (FRV) also suggests Winn has been the far superior defender.