Did the Dodgers Make the Right Trades to Patch Their Roster?

In their case, injuries have been the cause of lot of the holes in both their lineup and their pitching rotation. At the deadline the Dodgers needed to get players who could play up the middle, whether that was second base, shortstop or in center field. Also, like any contender, they needed pitching.

Even though it was clearly a seller’s market, the Dodgers made a series of trades to try to bolster their roster at the deadline. Let’s see how they did at patching up thing for their playoff push.

How Did the Dodgers Address the Injuries in Their Lineup?

The Dodgers have faced a myriad of injuries to their lineup this season, as it has been some time since it has been at full strength.

And many of their injuries have come within the infield, as four of their key infield pieces currently find themselves on the IL.

Name Injury Injury Date SS Mookie Betts Fractured Hand June 16 3B Max Muncy Strained Oblique May 15 INF Miguel Rojas Forearm Tightness July 21 UTIL Chris Taylor Strained Groin July 24 Dodgers Infielders on IL Pre-Deadline

Betts is the biggest loss, as he was well within the MVP conversation before being hit on the hand with a pitch in mid-June.

In 331 plate appearances before going down, Betts was was hitting .304, with 10 HR, 40 RBI, an .892 OPS, a 156 wRC+ and a 3.4 fWAR.