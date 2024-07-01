It’s Time To Take These Three Surprise MLB Teams Seriously

At this point of the MLB season, with the All-Star break right around the corner, we are beginning to enter the standings-watching part of the baseball calendar.

The teams that sit toward the top of the standings right now have earned that place, and fans can expect them to stay there for the remainder of the season; we are too far into the summer to chalk teams’ success up to flukey streaks.

To that point, three teams that have outperformed expectations this year and proven their success is at least somewhat sustainable are the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, a surprise that began almost straight away; they went 7-3 through their first ten games. And while no one expected the team to be so good, the most surprising aspect of that road trip was that it was the starting pitching that led to Boston’s success.