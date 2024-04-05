Three Questions for the Los Angeles Angels After 2024’s First Road Trip

Washington’s words seemed to have an effect on the Angels, who have won four straight since that team meeting. Granted, better pitching has helped Los Angeles (as only eight runs were scored against the Halos in those four wins), but it’s clear that Washington felt it was the right time to bring the team together, despite it being just two games into the young season.

That decision is one of many that Washington will have to make as the season grinds along. However, if Washington already has a feel for what the Angels might need to keep them on track, that’s a good sign for a franchise that imploded in the second half of last season.

Are the Angels the team in Baltimore or Miami?

While it might be easy to get excited about the four-game winning streak, it’s also worth noting that three of those victories came in Miami against the Marlins, a team that is winless on the season and taking its seven-game losing streak into St. Louis for the Cardinals’ home opener on Thursday.

To put it bluntly, Miami hasn’t been very good this season, despite starting the campaign with back-to-back home series.

Some notes about the Marlins 0-7 start:



-1st team in MLB history to start 0-7 after a Postseason appearance

-Worst start since the Twins started 0-9 in 2016

-2nd team in modern history to have a winless homestand of 7+ games to start the season



Things are not great in Miami! pic.twitter.com/XL4PS0svRA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2024

So here’s the question … did the Angels win those games because Miami was in a funk or are the Angels really the team that was good enough to sweep Miami in south Florida? After all, Baltimore looked like the best team in baseball when they were peppering Angels pitchers in the first two games of the season. Then Los Angeles won 4-1 on Sunday before heading to Miami for what would be a three-game sweep.

At 5-2, the Red Sox have gotten off to a hot start as well, splitting a four-game series in Seattle before sweeping the A’s in Oakland. Boston stays on the West Coast to meet the Angels, so this could be an early measuring stick in Anaheim, especially with Griffin Canning opening the series on the mound for the Angels after getting tagged (seven hits and five runs in 5.0 innings in Baltimore) in his opening outing of the season.