Should the Angels Trade or Extend Shohei Ohtani This Offseason?

The decision needs to be made quickly as their unicorn and prized asset, Shohei Ohtani, is set to become a free agent after next season.

It's Shohei Ohtani's world and we're all just living in it 🌎#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/DQ7ytiPHs2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 10, 2022

Before we just decide to ship off a top-five player, let’s walk through the thought process of why the Angels should or should not trade Ohtani with three simply questions.

Can the Angels Afford Ohtani?

The short answer is; yes. Technically they can. Ohtani’s currently making $5.5 million in 2022 and will get a sizeable bump in 2023, his final year of arbitration. An extension for a players of Ohtani’s caliber and unique abilities has never happened before making it hard to predict. What we do know, the deal will be massive. Likely in the 10-year range with record-setting money.



Numbers from Spotrac

As you can see, the Angels already have two massive, long-term deals. Both to players who have struggled to stay healthy leading to questions about their future. Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout make up 40% of the Angels payroll. Adding a $40 million plus per year contract would certainly make filling out the roster significantly more difficult. Especially because two of the top players are often replaced due to injury.

With the uncertainty around Rendon and Trout’s future, the Angels need to be careful with any contract they hand out. It’s looking more and more like Rendon, 32, will not bounce back to an All-Star level. It’s only fair to ask if Trout’s injury history will slow him down sooner than later. The front office needs to decide if adding another massive contract will bring them closer to a championship, or criple their ability to round out the roster and build a winner.

Do the Angels Have Enough Talent for Ohtani’s Prime?

Winning in baseball is often about capitalizing on windows. Finding the sweet spot between expensive star players and emerging talent under cheaper team control. Of the current lineup, David Fletcher (through 2025) and Max Stassi (through 2024) and the only guaranteed contracts outside of Rendon and Trout. Both are fine players but more of secondary pieces.