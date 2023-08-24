Christian Yelich’s Resurgence Has Been Pivotal to the Brewers’ Success

Stats taken prior to play on August 23.

Milwaukee’s Most Valuable Player

MILWAUKEE, WI – MAY 14: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammate Willy Adames #27 after hitting a home run during the first inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It cannot be overstated how valuable Yelich has been for the Brewers this season. He leads the team in RBIs with 67, and he has been the most dependable run producer in an offense that has struggled with consistency all year long.

Yelich leads the Brewers in several offensive metrics, including wRC+ (124), wOBA (.358), and OPS (.829). He also has the most runs scored on the team with 87, which is 29 more than the next best player and is the 10th most in MLB.

Yelich is posting an fWAR of 3.9 thus far in 2023, which is the sixth-highest mark among National League outfielders. Not only is that also the highest total on the Brewers, but it is already greater than his fWAR total from his previous two seasons combined. His swing looks as smooth and confident as it has in years, and he has demonstrated his ability to hit for both contact and power.

Yelich is hitting .286 on the year, which is over 30 points greater than last season’s number. Plus, not only has he succeeded at putting the ball in play more often, but he has been able to generate more impactful contact as well, and it has led to his best power output since the 2019 season.

He already has more extra-base hits this season (47) than he had all of last year (43), and he has done it in 30 fewer games. His days of hitting over 40 home runs are likely behind him, but he has still managed to flash his power stroke.