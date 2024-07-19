Join Us on Just Baseball’s NL Central Stadium Tour! July 29-August 2
Just Baseball and Snapback Sports are teaming up for the ultimate ballpark frenzy, and you can join in on the action!
Just Baseball is embarking on a frenzy stadium tour through the National League Central from July 29th through August 2nd. The hosts of the Just Baseball Show are teaming up with Snapback Sports to take over a section at five games in five days in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Chicago and Pittsburgh. We’d love for you to join us!
PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE!
*Use code: JustBaseball for $5 off of your order.
100 fans will have the opportunity to join Just Baseball and Snapback Sports at each stop along the way. Just Baseball and Snapback selling 100 tickets at each game, which will include a multitude of additional perks. The list of guarantees includes:
- One (1) game ticket
- $10 in Underdog Fantasy Credit
- $10 in BetMGM credit (ONLY Chicago, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh)
- $15 Homage Gift Card
- One (1) Snapback Hat
- Featured in Just Baseball and Snapback Sports social content
Additionally, each fan will be entered to win one of several giveaways at each stop:
- 1 Homage Care Package (Valued at $200)
- Signed memorabilia
- Free food and drink
To purchase a ticket, head to the link here! We can’t wait to see you there.
Tour Schedule
Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – Monday, July 29
What a season it’s been for the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs, Corbin Burnes was shipped off to the Orioles and their Opening Day lineup was as young as any. Despite all of that, the Brewers are one of baseball, pacing the NL Central. Christian Yelich is back to MVP form and the youth of the Brewers creates a high-energy, hard nosed play style that is as fun to watch as any. The perpetually loaded Braves should be a great test as Austin Riley and Matt Olson look to heat up.
Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals – Tuesday, July 30
The 2023 World Series champs are visiting St. Louis for the first time since 2016. The Rangers are finally curbing those early-season struggles, but still feature stars Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia.
A big reason to come out to Busch Stadium is to see last year’s fourth overall pick in Wyatt Langford, who has vaulted himself back into the AL Rookie of the Year race. This is your chance to see a future superstar in the middle of his rookie campaign alongside some of the game’s most talented players.
Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds – Wednesday, July 31
Come for Elly De La Cruz home runs, stolen bases, and 105 MPH throws across the diamond. This game also takes place the day after the trade deadline so there will be PLENTY to talk about with the Just Baseball Crew during the game. This could be a pivotal series for two teams trying to cling onto Wild Card hope.
St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs – Thursday, August 1
There’s few things better than an NL Central rivalry, especially when the Cardinals come to Wrigley. We may have a chance to see some shiny new toys on either team, two days removed from the deadline. Can the Cardinals separate from the pack and close in on the first place Brewers?
Arizona Diamondbacks @ Pittsburgh Pirates – Friday, August 2
The reigning NL champs come to Pittsburgh for another exciting series that could have NL Wild Card race implications. Can the defending National League champs heat up like they did this time last season or will the elite pitching of the Pirates led by Paul Skenes and Jared Jones stifle their bats? Oh, and there’s always the chance for an Oneil Cruz show.