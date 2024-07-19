Join Us on Just Baseball’s NL Central Stadium Tour! July 29-August 2

1 Homage Care Package (Valued at $200)

Signed memorabilia

Free food and drink

To purchase a ticket, head to the link here! We can’t wait to see you there.

Tour Schedule

Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – Monday, July 29

What a season it’s been for the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs, Corbin Burnes was shipped off to the Orioles and their Opening Day lineup was as young as any. Despite all of that, the Brewers are one of baseball, pacing the NL Central. Christian Yelich is back to MVP form and the youth of the Brewers creates a high-energy, hard nosed play style that is as fun to watch as any. The perpetually loaded Braves should be a great test as Austin Riley and Matt Olson look to heat up.

Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals – Tuesday, July 30

The 2023 World Series champs are visiting St. Louis for the first time since 2016. The Rangers are finally curbing those early-season struggles, but still feature stars Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia.

A big reason to come out to Busch Stadium is to see last year’s fourth overall pick in Wyatt Langford, who has vaulted himself back into the AL Rookie of the Year race. This is your chance to see a future superstar in the middle of his rookie campaign alongside some of the game’s most talented players.

Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds – Wednesday, July 31

Come for Elly De La Cruz home runs, stolen bases, and 105 MPH throws across the diamond. This game also takes place the day after the trade deadline so there will be PLENTY to talk about with the Just Baseball Crew during the game. This could be a pivotal series for two teams trying to cling onto Wild Card hope.

St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs – Thursday, August 1

There’s few things better than an NL Central rivalry, especially when the Cardinals come to Wrigley. We may have a chance to see some shiny new toys on either team, two days removed from the deadline. Can the Cardinals separate from the pack and close in on the first place Brewers?