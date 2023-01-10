The Most Memorable Baseball Moments of the Year

The crazy thing about the last year in baseball is that, evidently, many things happened. It turns out every year many baseball things happen. Crazy, I know, but it’s true. It started off about as bad as the introduction of this article, with the big ole’ MLB lockout that robbed baseball fans everywhere of…the glory of spring training? Alright, so maybe it wasn’t that bad — despite what the twitter fan brigade will tell you — but even more importantly it only went up from there!

You’ve probably guessed already, but we’re going to run through some of the best moments from the past MLB season. The biggest hits, overall performances, and a whole bunch of sardonic and obnoxious humor from yours truly accompanying it. Let’s roll!

End of the Lockout

BREAKING: Per sources, the MLB and MLBPA have agreed to kiss. — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) March 10, 2022

Just getting this one out of the way since I mentioned it in that terrible intro. I maintain the belief that the lockout, for those that were simply just fans (if your career actually revolves around the game, I have no quarrel with you), was extremely not that bad. Sure, it was annoying seeing people defend billionaires that could likely do more than end the MLB lockout but end many of our world’s problems if they felt like it, but at least we got to complain about them!

When the lockout ended, some fans also managed to be puzzled by their respective teams lack of spending — as if a major part of the lockout wasn’t billionaires, maybe, possibly, potentially paying folks a tad more. If you, the fan, crossed that picket line because you didn’t get to watch some spring training games on whatever MLB equivalent of C-SPAN channel was available, I have a very particularly-sized violin for you.