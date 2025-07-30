Texas Rangers Have Played Themselves Out of Being Sellers

Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers are right in the middle of the postseason race. At the conclusion of the teams’ recent 8-1 home stand against the Tigers, A’s, and Braves, the Rangers found themselves in a tie for the third wild-card spot in the American League.

Even after the loss to the Angels on Monday night, the team was still only four games behind the Astros for the division and 0.5 game out of the third wild card.

The team is finally performing up to expectations. And things couldn’t have turned around at a better time. With the trade deadline looming Thursday, the Rangers have gone from potential sellers to certain buyers.

At the same time that Texas is on a heater, the Astros have been struggling. On Monday, July 7, the Rangers were three games under .500, 4.5 games out of the third wild-card spot, and a season-high 11 games back in the AL West.