What Led To The Split Of Jacob DeGrom And The Mets?

We may never know, but regardless, this is the first major domino to fall this offseason, which could lead to widespread movement around the league at the Winter Meetings.

What Factors Led DeGrom to Texas?

It is impossible for me to write this article devoid of any emotion when I am still trying to comprehend the fact that Jacob deGrom is no longer a New York Met.

As a die-hard Mets fan, I have watched every pitch of Jacob deGrom’s career. It is absolutely gut-wrenching to think about deGrom throwing a pitch in anything other than a Mets uniform. Yet that is the reality we have to come to terms with, as deGrom will likely never pitch in the Blue and Orange again.

DeGrom always publicly spoke about wanting to remain with the Mets for his entire career, but whispers grew loud over the last year that he may have intentions of pitching somewhere else after exercising his opt-out. Ultimately, he did decide to move on from the Mets, but we really don’t know if that was always his intention, or if talks with the Mets pushed him to that decision.

At this point, all we know is that the Mets were interested in signing deGrom on a three-year deal and deGrom clearly was looking for a longer commitment. His new contract has five years guaranteed at $37 million per season, with a complicated vesting club option for a sixth season.

The fact that deGrom did not give the Mets a chance to match that contract offer is illuminating, but doesn’t necessarily mean he was always dead-set on leaving.