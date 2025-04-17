Wild MLB Stats That Don’t Make Sense to Start the 2025 Season

Even seeing Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Corbin Carroll, the Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh and young power hitters like the Washington Nationals’ James Wood and Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson near the top isn’t even that surprising.

But there are some more surprising names sprinkled in at the top of the leaderboard.

It looks like former first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom is living up to his No. 1 prospect pedigree for the Athletics. With a major league-leading eight home runs in 18 games, the young first baseman is htting .324 with a 1.101 OPS thanks to his insane 20.4 percent barrel rate. His .706 slugging percentage isn’t even that much of an overshoot — he has a .665 xSLG!

Tommy Edman hit the first home run of the MLB season in the Tokyo Series and hasn’t looked back. With six homers, Tommy Tanks is doing more than acting as a versatile fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2024 NLCS MVP is leaning into elevating the ball with a 46.9 percent fly ball rate, a 91.6 mph average exit velocity and a 10.8 percent barrel rate. Keep in mind, Edman’s career high is 13 home runs, so he’s already almost halfway there.

Tommy Edman delivers the first home run of the 2025 season! #TokyoSeries pic.twitter.com/oQks8spLqB — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores is another surprise, with six home runs through 18 games. With a career-high of 23 homers in 2023, it will be surprising to see him among the leaders in five months’ time. Even though he doesn’t impact the ball very hard, his career-high 9.3 percent barrel rate is paying off with a .515 slugging percentage and a league-leading 23 RBI.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm has hit more than 20 home runs only once in his injury-riddled career. That came last season when he hit 24. He has six so far in 2025. Life is sweet as a left-handed hitter at Yankee Stadium. Chisholm has hit all six of his home runs at home to left or left-center field. It’s not all the short porch, though, as he has an impressive 20.9 percent barrel rate.