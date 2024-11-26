Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Teoscar Hernández

Baseball fans may be sitting on the edges of their seats awaiting the result of where Juan Soto will sign, but there are several other outfield names available in free agency that could make immense impacts wherever they land.

Teoscar Hernández might be the next best free agent outfielder after his incredible season with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on the one-year “prove it” deal he signed with them last winter.

In 652 plate appearances in 2024, he hit a career-high 33 HR with 99 RBI while batting .272 with an .840 OPS and a 134 wRC+.

Now that he’s hit free agency for the second year in a row, things will almost certainly look completely different for the 32-year-old outfielder, as he projects to sign a far more lucrative deal than he did a year ago.