Blue Jays Trade Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays made some moves today, sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and pitching prospect LHP Adam Macko.

Hernández has been a staple on the Blue Jays roster since 2018, a year after he was acquired from the Houston Astros. In a Jays’ uniform, the Dominican product owns a .263/.320/.503 slash line with 129 home runs and 369 RBI to a .823 OPS. He owns a 10.6 bWAR since joining Toronto and earned two Silver Slugger awards and an All-Star appearance in 2021, becoming one of the top batters in the Jays lineup.

The righty-batter joins the same team he knocked two home runs off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card and is free agent eligible next offseason with MLBTR predicting that the outfielder will earn $14.1 million in his last year of arbitration.

BREAKING: All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2022

Coming back to the Blue Jays is reliever Erik Swanson and prospect pitcher Adam Macko.