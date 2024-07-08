Ten Underrated Rookie Pitchers Making Their Mark in 2024

Even through all of the arm injuries we have seen since the beginning of the 2024 season, we have also seen some incredible pitching performances across the league. The most impressive thing about these performances is that many of them have not come from the likely sources we would have mentioned in previous years.

Sure, we have seen a meteoric rise from Shota Imanaga to start his MLB career. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, although he got off to a rocky start and currently sits on the injured list, has flashed the dominance he was lauded for when he came over from Japan.

Jared Jones has burst on the scene for the Pirates after having to win the final rotation spot out of spring training. Oh, what about his teammate Paul Skenes? He has done nothing but dominate the opposing competition and confirm everyone’s preconceived notions about him, ever since he made his first start for the Pirates.

I would be remiss not to mention Luis Gil as well and the work he has done to bring some stability to the Yankees rotation, especially while Gerrit Cole was working his way back from injury.