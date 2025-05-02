Friday MLB Best Bets, May 2 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels @ 9:38 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP in 34.2 Innings)

Angels: Jose Soriano (4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP in 34 Innings)

Are you interested in being among the few people on this planet taking the Angels today? In this Friday night showdown, everyone has decided that the Tigers have won this game with Tarik Skubal. The Tigers are the best team in the American League, and the Angels are on a slide. Of course, 95% of people will be on the Tigers here, so they are highly overvalued.

Let’s talk about one of the best players on the planet: Tarik Skubal. He’s coming off his best start of the season, a six-inning shutout with 11 strikeouts against the Orioles. He looked fantastic and’ll likely pitch well again today… or will he?

Skubal can dominate anyone at any time, no matter the matchup. He’s the best left-hander in the game and was my number one ranked pitcher overall coming into the season. Skubal deserves his 2.34 ERA, as he’s still striking out batters at an elite rate while limiting the walks and not allowing hard contact.

But… the Angels see him well. I know, it sounds crazy, but the numbers are the numbers. Through 49 PA, the Angels are hitting an absurd .386 with a .394 xwOBA and a .568 xSLG. I was even shocked to see that. Mike Trout was just put on the IL, which stinks for this bet, but all of those numbers do not include Mike Trout.

Jorge Soler has had zero issues with Skubal, going 2-4 with two home runs and two walks. Tim Anderson is excellent against Skubal, going 12-23 (.522 AVG) with six doubles and a home run. Jo Adell and Kyren Paris are both 1-3 against him.

The Angels haven’t performed against lefties this season, but I like how they profile against them. They can roll out a lineup with eight right-handed bats, which is enormous, considering Skubal has a 0.54 FIP against lefties compared to a 3.18 FIP against righties.