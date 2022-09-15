In an Opt-out Year, Xander Bogaerts Has Put on a Show

Much Improved Defense

The largest knock on Xander Bogaerts has been his lack of ability with his glove. If you scour the internet for “Xander Bogaerts defense”, you will find nothing but negative clips from his previous seasons. Some even thought bringing in Trevor Story, the better defender during the course of his career, should force Bogaerts to second base. Oddly enough, Story opted to move over instead. Many fans, including myself, strayed away from the player strictly because of his poor glove. But in 2022, it’s been a completely different story.

In his 10-year career, Bogaerts has never posted a positive DRS total. Not once. In 2022, he’s flipped the script. While Xander hasn’t turned into some defensive wizard, he’s gone from one of the worst at his position defensively to slightly above average. In just under 1200 innings, Bogaerts has accumulated a DRS total of 2. While it might not look impressive to most, it’s a far cry from his -5 DRS last season.

More surprisingly, the Red Sox star has posted an OAA total of 7 this season, which is good for ninth among all shortstops. He ranks higher than guys like Cory Seager and Carlos Correa, who received substantial bags in the previous offseason. This has been Bogaerts best defensive season by a mile, and more attention needs to be placed on his improvements in this department compared to his colleagues.

To go along with an elite bat, Xander has flipped a switch defensively in 2022. Story moving to second was a puzzling move, but Bogaerts has elevated his game to another level to disperse that notion. And compared to the other shortstops who received huge contracts, he’s been on par, if not better than them.

The Best Shortstop in Baseball?

Not only has Xander Bogaerts been the best player on his team, but he’s also been the best shortstop in MLB during the 2022 season. It’s a wild thought but hear me out on this one. He’s been elite, let me show you why.

Among shortstops, Bogaerts is first in BA (.317), first in OBP (.384), third in SLG (.474), first in wOBA (.372), eight in xwOBA (.324), first in wRC+ (141), seventh in BSR (4.6), seventh in BB% (8.8%), and second in WAR at 6.0. To go along with his brilliant offensive season, he has provided on the defensive side, with 7 OAA. What’s there to argue with here?