Who’s The Better Free Agent SS: Swanson Or Bogaerts?

While Aaron Judge is the top free agent on the market, this is a class that is really defined by its shortstops. We could see close to a billion dollars spent on Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, with each shortstop set to receive a nine-figure deal this offseason.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article comparing Carlos Correa and Trea Turner to see which shortstop would be the better bet to sign in free agency long-term. Today, we will do the same with the other top two shortstops from this elite class.

If we are looking at track record, there is no doubt who’s better between Bogaerts and Swanson. On one side you have a four-time All-Star who has won a whopping five Silver Sluggers. On the other, you have a one-time All-Star with one Gold Glove. The thing is, Swanson just collected his hardware.

Swanson was clearly a full tier or two below the Correa’s, Turner’s and Bogaert’s of the world prior to the 2022 campaign, but posted a career-year at the perfect time. Now teams will have to literally bet hundreds of millions of dollars on if his breakout is the new norm moving forward.