Top 10 Best Second Basemen for the 2024 MLB Season

Guess what?! It is officially that time of year again!

Spring training is right around the corner and that means that we are not that far away from Opening Day 2024. With that comes the Just Baseball team’s official player rankings.

Everyone enjoys a good list! Lists are the basis of so many conversations surrounding sports. This list, however, is not up for debate. In my completely unbiased opinion, the Just Baseball rankings are the best you will find. With that said, here are the top 10 second basemen for the 2024 season.

The following rankings were made by our senior staff members at Just Baseball. Jack McMullen, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton, Ryan Finkelstein, Leo Morgenstern and Colby Olson, each created their top player lists at each position and we took the composite average score to set our 2024 rankings.