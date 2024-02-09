Top 10 Best Second Basemen for the 2024 MLB Season
Between the two superstar second basemen in Texas and Mookie Betts coming in from right field, this position is absolutely loaded for 2024.
Guess what?! It is officially that time of year again!
Spring training is right around the corner and that means that we are not that far away from Opening Day 2024. With that comes the Just Baseball team’s official player rankings.
With that said, here are the top 10 second basemen for the 2024 season.
The following rankings were made by our senior staff members at Just Baseball. Jack McMullen, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton, Ryan Finkelstein, Leo Morgenstern and Colby Olson, each created their top player lists at each position and we took the composite average score to set our 2024 rankings.
Honorable Mentions: Matt McLain, Andrés Giménez
This year, just missing the list are Matt McLain and Andrés Giménez.
Matt McLain had an incredible rookie season in 2023. He accumulated 3.2 fWAR with a 128 wRC+. One of the reasons that he finds himself in the honorable mentions and not in the top 10 is just the lack of track record. Many of the players on this list have been around the block a time or two. McLain also played most of his games at shortstop last season but is slated to be the everyday second baseman in Cincinnati this season.
Giménez finds himself in the honorable mentions for an entirely different reason. In 2022, Giménez had a career year with 6.2 fWAR, a 142 wRC+, and a sixth-place finish in the MVP race.
This performance earned him a seven-year, $106 million contract extension. He then followed that up with only 3.6 fWAR and a 97 wRC+. That performance dropped him to the honorable mentions. Hopefully, he finds his stride again and returns to form.
10. Bryson Stott
Age: 26
2023 Stats: 640 PA, .280/.329/.419, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 31 SB, 101 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 6 DRS, 16 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 12
At number 10 we have Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies. Stott is entering his third major league campaign and he has improved in each of his first two seasons.
After playing shortstop for the majority of his first season, Stott moved to second base with the addition of Trea Turner. At second, Stott was able to increase his defensive metrics. Going from a slightly below-average defender at short to a great defender at second in 2023.
He also improved his offensive numbers.
While he is unlikely to ever be exceptional in the batter’s box, he is certainly capable of being an above-average hitter. A great defender who can provide average offensive production is often going to find themselves in the conversation for top 10 at their position.
9. Gleyber Torres
Age: 27
2023 Stats: 672 PA, .273/.347/.453, 25 HR, 68 RBI, 13 SB, 123 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: -4 DRS, -3 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
Gleyber Torres was one of the few bright spots in 2023 for a Yankees team that largely disappointed. While having to deal with his name being thrown around in trade rumors for much of last season, Torres hunkered down and got things done.
In 2023 Torres established himself as a guy who is always going to provide solid offensive production. With a walk rate at 10% and a strike out rate under 15%, he was able to really produce. While he fell short of the career numbers he put up in 2019, he made it apparent that he should be the starting second baseman going forward in the Bronx.
Even with the offensive numbers Torres was able to produce, the advanced numbers indicate he was a little unlucky. A .346 wOBA compared to a .362 xwOBA indicates that the quality of contact produced by Torres was not actively reflected in his counting numbers. It is time we really start to respect Torres and his game.
8. Nico Hoerner
Age: 26
2023 Stats: 688 PA, .283/.346/.383, 9 HR, 68 RBI, 43 SB, 102 wRC+, 4.7 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 12 DRS, 14 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 8
Nico Hoerner is an elite defender who has limitations offensively, and that lands him at the number eight spot on our list.
Hoerner debuted at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and turned himself into one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball by 2022. The signing of Dansby Swanson bumped Hoerner to second where his elite defense followed him. His great glove is always going to help him accumulate WAR.
Like I said, Hoerner has his limitations offensively. Don’t count on him to ever hit more than 15 home runs, but he finds other ways to be productive. In his two full seasons in Chicago, he has hit above .280 and kept his strikeout rate close to 10%. His ability to limit strikeouts and make contact (95% in-zone) is almost always going to result in a wRC+ over 100 despite the obvious lack of power.
A defensive wizard who will give you average offense plus has a shot at 50 stolen bases is incredibly safe. If you had to bet on a player to be on this list for the next five years, Hoerner is the safest bet.
7. Ha-Seong Kim
Age: 28
2023 Stats: 626 PA, .260/.351/.398, 17 HR, 60 RBI, 38 SB, 112 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 10 DRS, 7 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 7
Ha-Seong Kim has turned into one of the more underrated players in all of baseball. A solid defender as second who offers above-average offensive production deserves more respect than what he receives.
One reason for the lack of recognition is due to the fact that Kim struggled to adjust after coming over from the KBO. A strikeout rate approaching 25% and an inability to impact the baseball did not bode well. However, Kim was able to reel it in and make strides offensively in 2022 and ’23.
In 2023 Kim had his best offensive season to date. A double-digit walk rate and a strikeout rate under 20% certainly helped. He is likely going to live in the 15-20 home run range, but you can live with that given his ability to get on base and affect the game on the basepaths. Not to mention his great defense at second.
On a team full of ups and downs, Kim brings a level of calm to the San Diego lineup card.
6. Luis Arraez
Age: 26
2023 Stats: 617 PA, .354/.393/.469, 10 HR, 69 RBI, 10 SB, 132 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 4 DRS, -10 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
At number six on the list is a man who might win five batting titles by the time it is all said and done. Luis Arraez has gone against the grain when it comes to the offensive landscape of baseball, and he has been able to find success.
In a game that has grown accustomed to the “three true outcomes” player, Arraez achieves those outcomes as little as anyone. He does not strike out (less than 6% of the time), nor does he walk (less than 6% of the time), and you are elated if he hits double-digit home runs.
Even with his lack of power, he has been able to slug at a high clip thanks to having more than 30 doubles in each of the last two seasons.
His elite ability to make contact and put balls in play has helped him win two batting titles. His .354 AVG in 2023 marked the first time a player has hit above .350 in a full season since Josh Hamilton in 2010.
His defensive numbers are going to weigh down his WAR but don’t let that fool you on his ability to make an impact.
5. Ozzie Albies
Age: 27
2023 Stats: 660 PA, .280/.336/.513, 33 HR, 109 RBI, 124 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 0 DRS, -9 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
Ozzie Albies seems to be continuously disrespected, but not here at Just Baseball. Our fifth-ranked second baseman has been an outstanding mark of consistency throughout his career.
Albies debuted at just 20 years old for the Atlanta Braves and since then has been one of the best second basemen in baseball. Whenever he has played a full season, he has accumulated no less than 3.7 fWAR. He has 30-home run power and consistently drives in runs.
The obvious elephant in the room is the splits. Yes, Albies is much better from the right side than he is from the left. That hurts when he takes most of his at-bats from the left side, but he still manages to produce at a high level offensively. He also still posted a 112 wRC+ from the left side last year while posting similar hard-hit rates from both sides.
His offensive consistency lands him at the number five spot for the 2024 season.
4. Ketel Marte
Age: 30
2023 Stats: 650 PA, .276/.358/.485, 25 HR, 82 RBI, 127 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 2 DRS, 0 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 5
We were really unsure which Ketel Marte we were going to see last season. In the end, we got one of the best versions that we have seen. Outside of his career year in 2019, this was the best season that we have ever seen from Ketel Marte.
While the consistency has not always been there for Marte, there is no denying what he is capable of. In 2019 he finished with a 150 wRC+ and 6.2 fWAR. In 2021 he managed a 141 wRC+ in 90 games. When it is clicking for Marte, he is as good as almost anyone and is undoubtedly one of the best switch-hitters in the sport.
Hopefully, Marte is able to continue on the track that he was on last season. He is incredibly fun to watch and brings a strong veteran presence to a young and fun Arizona team.
Marte earned this spot on the list thanks to his 2023 season, which included a remarkable run in the playoffs leading the Diamondbacks to the NL pennant.
3. Marcus Semien
Age: 33
2023 Stats: 753 PA, .276/.348/.478, 29 HR, 100 RBI, 14 SB, 124 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 16 DRS, 13 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
Marcus Semien is not only the third-best second baseman in baseball, but he is one of the best baseball players on the planet, period.
Let’s start with just his ability to be available. There is something to be said about a player who is available and ready to go every single day. There are not many of those players left in the sport, but Semien is one of them. He has played at least 159 games in every season since 2018 (excluding 2020). Those include three seasons where he played all 162 games.
He has also aged like fine wine. Since 2019, he has three top-three MVP finishes (no wins). Those came in his age-28, 30, and 32 seasons. His home run totals since 2019 (excluding 2020) go as follows: 33, 45, 26, 29. He has the 10th-most home runs in all of baseball since 2019.
On top of that, look at the defensive metrics he put up last year. Those are the best numbers of his career, and he did it at 32 years old. He is showing no signs of slowing down and returns as a focal point to the most dangerous lineup in baseball.
2. Jose Altuve
Age: 33
2023 Stats: 410 PA, .311/.393/.522, 17 HR, 51 RBI, 14 SB, 154 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: -13 DRS, -1 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
The two players at the top of this list are, at this point in their careers, no-doubt future Hall of Famers and still playing at a high level. At number two is Astros legend Jose Altuve.
Regardless of how you feel about Altuve, there is no denying his greatness. 52.6 fWAR over the course of his career speaks for itself. Couple that with an MVP and three batting titles and you get the picture.
Simply put, Altuve is one of the best offensive second basemen that we have ever seen.
At 33 years old, he is still playing at a very high level. It looks like he still has 30 home runs in the tank and has posted great wRC+ numbers the last three seasons. These include marks of 128, 164, and 154. This is still one of the best offensive players in the game of baseball.
While his offensive numbers don’t appear to be slowing down, Altuve has never been a great defender at second. As he ages we could see the defensive metrics begin to slip, but does it really matter when he produces the way that he does in the box?
Altuve returns to Houston in 2024 as the anchor of an Astros team that is looking to make it back to the World Series.
1. Mookie Betts
Age: 31
2023 Stats: 693 PA, .307/.408/.579, 39 HR, 107 RBI, 14 SB, 167 wRC+, 8.3 fWAR
2023 Defensive Metrics: 6 DRS, -1 OAA
|McMullen
|Appel
|Leighton
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Olson
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
As I said with Altuve, Betts is a no-doubt Hall of Famer when it is all said and done. At only 31, Betts is not going to be hanging them up anytime soon.
Betts has accumulated 58.5 fWAR over the course of his career. He is, for my money, one of the five best position players in the entire sport. Now he is making the move from right field to be the Dodgers’ starting second baseman for 2024.
Last season Betts finished second in MVP voting and was only beat out by Ronald Acuña Jr. who was absolutely sensational. In his 10-year career, Betts has seven top-10 MVP finishes.
Betts is one of the best offensive players in the entire sport. He has never been an easy out, striking out 14% of the time during his career. He has a .294 career average and since 2018 has not posted a wRC+ under 130.
If you go to his Baseball Savant page, he is elite in every single batting metric that they have.
His defense slacked a little last year but largely due to the fact he was having to cover numerous positions throughout the season. He has been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball since his debut. He is an incredible athlete and there is no doubt he is going to play great defense at second this season, especially with a full offseason to prepare.
Mookie Betts is now the best second baseman in baseball, and as he always is, he will be in the 2024 MVP conversation.