The Stars Have Realigned for Teoscar Hernández With the Dodgers

In what proved to be his lone year with the Mariners, Hernández set a new career-high with 211 strikeouts, 48 more than his previous high of 163. His .305 on-base percentage was his lowest mark since he became a full-time starter in 2018. His .741 OPS was 30 points lower than his previous career-low over a full season, which came in 2018.

Hernández did play in a career-high 160 games, and still homered 26 times and drove in 93 runs, but it was a disappointing walk year.

Fortunately for Hernández, it was pretty easy to recognize his dip in production came, at least partially, because he played his home games at T-Mobile Park. In 323 home plate appearances a season ago, Hernández slashed .217/.263/.380 with a .643 OPS. In 355 road plate appearances, he slashed .295/.344/.486 with an .830 OPS.

However, if the baseball gods dealt Hernández some bad karma last season, they more than made up for it this year. No, Hernández didn’t get the long-term contract he may have hoped for prior to his down year in 2023. But, he got $23.5 million for one season. Moreover, if he keeps hitting like he has been, he will likely receive multi-year interest next winter.

Thus far, Hernández has hit cleanup twice for Dave Roberts, with a couple of starts out of the No. 5 hole and the bulk of his at-bats coming out of the six spot.

Before the season, I predicted Hernández would lead baseball in RBIs this year. When I made that prediction, I envisioned him hitting fourth, directly behind Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. But, if he’s hitting fifth or sixth, any of that trio could still be on base, as could Will Smith — arguably the best catcher in the National League — or Max Muncy.