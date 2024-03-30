Bold Predictions for 2024 From the Just Baseball Staff

This is the final installment in a three-part series of Just Baseball staff predictions. Don’t forget to check out part one, our predictions for the playoff field, and part two, our predictions for end-of-year awards.

As spring training wound down, I sent a questionnaire to the Just Baseball staff, asking their thoughts about the upcoming MLB season. Most of the questions were pretty standard: Who will win the NL East? Who will win the AL Cy Young? Who will win the World Series?

For the final question, however, I wanted our staff to think outside the box: What is one bold prediction you have for the 2024 season?

As you’ll soon realize, I left the definition of “bold” up to interpretation. Some of these predictions are merely improbable, while others are almost inconceivable. Ultimately, I think that’s part of the fun.