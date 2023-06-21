10-Game Winning Streak Shows How Special the Reds Can Be

Whether it be journeyman Ben Lively giving the rotation much-needed depth or Will Benson overcoming his early-season struggles to put his talent on display. Cincinnati has found something intangible you do not see year in and year out.

An infusion of young prospects mixed with players taking their game to a new level has made this Reds lineup exciting to watch, and the rest of the baseball world is taking notice.

National podcast and reporters are talking about the Reds, and not to discuss which players will be traded. For the first time in years, almost every player in the lineup night in and night out brings value in one way or another.

The best part about this? The Reds aren’t going anywhere. The majority of their production is coming from players with multiple years of control who can, if the front office chooses, be around for awhile. A legit core is forming giving Cincinnati production now, and likely into the future.

Yes, this team is not perfect. The fact that Luke Weaver, Ben Lively, and Brandon Williamson make up the majority of your rotation is not ideal. They have had their moments, but I understand the doubt that comes with it being sustainable. The bullpen is has not perfect either. Lucas Simms and Alexis Diaz cannot pitch every single day. But the Reds have found ways to win. With the deadline just over a month away, the front office is willing to make moves to improve the team.

Nick Krall said the Reds have flexibility to add payroll at the deadline. He said as the Reds continue to win and have reached first place, the Reds are looking to win. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 20, 2023

A surprising, yet refreshing quote to hear from an organization who’s, rightfully so at times, been pegged as cheap. Just how aggressive will they be? Time will tell. We know the farm system is talented and deep enough to match most offers. A different discussion for a different day. For now, the Reds are rolling, and the vibes are high.