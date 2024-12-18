Will Brady Singer Prove to Be the Reds’ Lone Rotation Addition?

The 2024 season was not the most rewarding for the Cincinnati Reds as they went 77-85 and finished fourth in the NL Central.

However, this team had some bright spots in the starting rotation.

Hunter Greene took that next step toward being the ace of the future for the Reds. Greene received his first All-Star nod and finished 8th in Cy Young voting as he pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings.

Andrew Abbott solidified himself as a solid middle-of-the-rotation option as he posted a sub-4 ERA in 138 innings. Nick Martinez finished the season on a nice run where he threw to a 0.83 ERA across his final five starts.