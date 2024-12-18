Will Brady Singer Prove to Be the Reds’ Lone Rotation Addition?
Was the Reds' trade to acquire Brady Singer their lone move of this offseason that will address their starting rotation for 2025?
The 2024 season was not the most rewarding for the Cincinnati Reds as they went 77-85 and finished fourth in the NL Central.
However, this team had some bright spots in the starting rotation.
Hunter Greene took that next step toward being the ace of the future for the Reds. Greene received his first All-Star nod and finished 8th in Cy Young voting as he pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings.
Andrew Abbott solidified himself as a solid middle-of-the-rotation option as he posted a sub-4 ERA in 138 innings. Nick Martinez finished the season on a nice run where he threw to a 0.83 ERA across his final five starts.
Martinez was set to become a free agent before ultimately accepting the qualifying offer extended by the Reds, solidifying himself as a piece of this rotation heading into 2025.
The lone significant move of the offseason came on November 22nd when the Reds sent the 2021 Rookie of the Year winner in Jonathan India (and Joey Wiemer) to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for India’s former college teammate, starting pitcher Brady Singer.
Singer immediately becomes the most veteran arm in the Reds’ rotation in terms of innings pitched as a starter. This will be a welcomed presence as the Reds are hoping for a bounce-back season from Nick Lodolo and hope to see a full season at the major league level from their 2023 1st round pick in Rhett Lowder.
What Does Brady Singer Bring to the Table
Of the 15 players who made starts on the mound for the Reds in 2024, only three players eclipsed 20 total starts. Of those three, only Hunter Greene eclipsed 150 innings pitched.
Singer has cleared 150 innings in each of the last three seasons and set a career-high in 2024, with 179 2/3 innings pitched. For a position that is very volatile in terms of consistency and health, Singer has proven to be a guy who can be relied on every fifth day.
The 28-year-old has a great pitch mix for the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
In 2024, just over 80% of Singer’s pitches were sinkers and sliders, leading to a 48.3% ground ball rate. Of the five other Reds pitchers expected to make starts this upcoming season, that 48.3% groundball rate would have led the Reds rotation.
In fact, a 44.9% clip from Nick Lodolo is the only other groundball rate to go above the 40% mark.
With how often, and who he is, on the mound, Singer should prove to be a positive addition to the Cincinnati pitching staff.
Did Nick Martinez Prevent Other Signings?
Nick Martinez accepted the $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Reds.
In a market that has seen the price for pitchers continue to climb, as we see Frankie Montas get $34 million over two years after posting a 4.84 ERA between the Reds and Brewers last season, it is fair to say the Reds are ecstatic to get Martinez back on this one year deal.
Martinez’s stellar September has been noted, but he had a well-above-average season overall pitching to a 3.10 ERA in 142 1/3 innings.
Without the acceptance of the qualifying offer, the Reds would have been looking at a rotation that consisted of Greene, Lodolo, and Abbott, all pitchers who have spent time on the injured list each of the last couple of seasons.
They also have Rhett Lowder, who looked great in his small big league taste last season. With the addition of Singer and the return of Martinez, the Reds have a pair of veterans to slot in behind Greene atop the Reds rotation. This should take some pressure off the Reds’ younger starters.
Martinez and Singer stretch this rotation to six options that manager Terry Francona can feel very comfortable with heading into the season. Without Martinez, the Reds could have been looking to add another notable piece to this rotation. And the price for that would not have been cheap.
Pressure is on the Reds’ Young Arms to Deliver
The Cincinnati Reds have high hopes for the 2025 season as Terry Francona has been brought in to manage this team and lead them to the postseason.
For those goals to become a reality, the young arms in this rotation need to deliver.
Hunter Greene needs to prove last season was the real deal and that he is the guy to lead a postseason rotation. Nick Lodolo needs to find a way to stay healthy and regain the form that made him a top-10 draft pick.
Brady Singer has to show that this is the great fit that we all see it to be. Nick Martinez has never had a season in the MLB where every appearance came as a starter.
Can he make that transition to being a full-time starter at 34 years old? We will see.
Andrew Abbott needs to stay healthy and be that consistent piece in the middle of the rotation. Rhett Lowder does not need to be a finished product as a rookie. But, this team has postseason aspirations and he needs to be ready to handle that.
Are the Reds Done Adding?
With Nick Martinez accepting the QO and the Reds acquiring Brady Singer, it is safe to say there will not be any notable additions to this rotation throughout the offseason.
Things could always change depending on how the Reds put together the rest of the 26-man roster. If the Reds were to acquire the outfield bat that they need, a piece from this rotation certainly has the chance to be included in that deal.
I would look for the Reds to possibly add someone who they feel comfortable putting in the bullpen or making starts when needed.
Spencer Turnbull or Jose Urena could be fitting options as guys who made starts in 2024 and also made relief appearances. Their high groundball rates would fit nicely in GABP.
This 2025 Reds rotation could prove to be one of the better rotations in baseball, hopefully leading to a postseason appearance. The addition of Brady Singer can help the Reds do just that.