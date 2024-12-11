2025 MLB Draft Lottery: Washington Nationals Land the Top Pick
Discover which teams landed the top picks, surprise winners, and how this year’s results could shape the future of baseball.
DALLAS, Tex. — The 2025 MLB Draft lottery has concluded, with the Washington Nationals taking home the first overall pick.
This win is big for the Nationals to say the least, as this is the third time in franchise history the team will be picking first overall. The last two first overall picks by the Nationals?
Stephen Strasburg, and Bryce Harper. If the Nationals can land their guy in July, it’ll be interesting to see if they join the same level of talent as their other two top picks.
The Nationals winning the lottery is also super exciting for the club, as they have yet another top pick to pair with their young stars. From number two overall pick and college standout Dylan Crews, to James Wood and Brady House, the team’s future looks extremely bright.
With the 2025 number one overall pick to add to this list, their future becomes even brighter.
Full Results of the MLB Draft Lottery
The first round of this upcoming year’s draft will happen as follows:
1. Washington Nationals (+3)
2. Los Angles Angels (+1)
3. Seattle Mariners (+14)
4. Colorado Rockies (-3)
5. St. Louis Cardinals (+10)
6. Pittsburgh Pirates (No Gain or Loss)
7. Miami Marlins (-5)
8. Toronto Blue Jays (-3)
9. Cincinnati Reds (-2)
10. Chicago White Sox (Ineligible for Lottery)
11. Oakland Athletics (Ineligible for Lottery)
12. Texas Rangers (-4)
13. San Francisco Giants (-4)
14. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)
15. Boston Red Sox (-2)
16. Minnesota Twins (-2)
17. Chicago Cubs (-1)
18. Arizona Diamondbacks (No Gain or Loss)
19. Baltimore Orioles
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. Houston Astros
22. Atlanta Braves
23. Kansas City Royals
24. Detroit Tigers
25. San Diego Padres
26. Philadelphia Phillies
27. Cleveland Guardians
28. New York Mets
29. New York Yankees
30. Los Angeles Dodgers
The biggest loser of this year’s MLB Draft Lottery is the Miami Marlins, who slide down to pick number 7 after being tied with the best odds to land the number one overall pick. For Miami, this is an absolute heartbreaker, with their farm being in a spot where they need to improve.
Outside of the Nationals, the biggest winner of this year’s MLB Draft Lottery is the Seattle Mariners, who improved their draft slot by 14 positions, moving from the 17th pick, to the third overall pick.
The Mariners farm system is in an amazing place, with weapons such as Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson, Felnin Celesten, and Cole Young. This young core in Seattle is becoming incredibly dangerous, and the third overall pick makes them far more interesting as a threat moving forward.
It’s also important to note that the St. Louis Cardinals are also a huge winner, sliding up 10 spots through the lottery. This pick will be crucial for advancing the Cardinals through a phase where they look to retool, and enter a conservative rebuild.
With other prospects such as JJ Wetherholt shining in their system, adding another top draft prospect to this group will be very good for the franchise.
The Nationals have a chance to take home the player of their choice, with potential candidates ranging all over the spectrum.
Most outlets have SS/3B Ethan Holliday as the number one prospect in this year’s draft, and for good reason. Ethan’s baseball blood runs deep, with his dad being former Major League All-Star Matt Holliday, and his brother being Orioles young star Jackson Holliday.
Ethan has made quite a name for himself though, as scouts see him as one of the most talented prep level prospects we’ve seen in awhile. Some even say, Ethan is more advanced, and further along as a prospect than Jackson was at his age. And, I’d have to agree, as his power is off the charts.
His swing is easy to replicate, but powerful. The sweet-swinging lefty has one of the most advanced approaches from a high school hitter we’ve ever seen. He projects more as a third baseman, but Holliday is still a really good athlete.
If all goes as planned for the Oklahoma State commit, there’s a very high possibility that Ethan is the first player off the board in July, and the prized possession of this upcoming year’s draft class.
Other than Ethan Holliday, some outlets have Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette as the top prospect in the draft. LaViolette also has a very high chance to go number one overall on draft day, as his bat propels him to the top.
The six-foot-six outfielder has some of the most athleticism in the draft, and he possesses all of the tools of a “can’t miss” prospect. Propelling his team to the College World Series Finals last year, his leadership on the field also shines through.
Jamie Arnold, a left-handed pitcher from out of Florida State University could also be in the running, as he looks to profile as a future ace. His fastball/slider combo is truly lethal, reminding scouts of Randy Johnson when he takes the mound.
At just 20 years old, his extension is incredibly impressive, adding a notable amount of deception to his arsenal. With a solid changeup as well, he could truly be one of Minor League Baseball’s top prospects after the draft.
No matter where the Nationals decide to go with their pick, there’s plenty of options available for the taking. Even beyond Holliday, LaViolette, and Arnold, this draft class is loaded, and some of the teams who just missed out on the top pick will be very fortunate come July of 2025.