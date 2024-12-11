2025 MLB Draft Lottery: Washington Nationals Land the Top Pick

DALLAS, Tex. — The 2025 MLB Draft lottery has concluded, with the Washington Nationals taking home the first overall pick.

This win is big for the Nationals to say the least, as this is the third time in franchise history the team will be picking first overall. The last two first overall picks by the Nationals?

Stephen Strasburg, and Bryce Harper. If the Nationals can land their guy in July, it’ll be interesting to see if they join the same level of talent as their other two top picks.

The Nationals winning the lottery is also super exciting for the club, as they have yet another top pick to pair with their young stars. From number two overall pick and college standout Dylan Crews, to James Wood and Brady House, the team’s future looks extremely bright.