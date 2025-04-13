The Nationals’ Late Bloomer Whose Name You Need to Know

Making the Nationals’ Outfield Picture Interesting

With the presence of Wood, Young, and Crews in the outfield, the obvious choice was for the Nationals to start the 2025 season with Call on-hand as the oft-used fourth outfielder. Obviously the at-bats weren’t supposed to be plentiful for him, as the three younger players above him on the depth chart were widely expected to soak up the playing time.

Yet, here we are. Call has made it into just nine games, but he’s picking up right where he left off last year. Not only is he keeping it up, but he’s getting even better. He has yet to hit a home run, but he’s got three extra-base hits, six RBI and is hitting .385 with a 1.052 OPS.

Oh, and he’s also walked nine times while striking out just twice. That’s some Luis Arraez stuff right there.

Dating back to July 29 of last year, Call finds himself near the top of league-wide leaderboards. Sure, he’s only got about half the games that the likes of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and others have, but that doesn’t fully take away how impressive he’s been.

STAT RESULT RANK BB% 14.0% 15th K% 12.4% 15th BABIP .391 6th Batting Average .358 1st OBP .442 3rd wOBA .426 4th wRC+ 177 5th

You’re reading that right. Call has the highest batting average in all of baseball dating back to the end of July. Yet he’s still not getting a whole lot of attention. He’s made it into exactly 39 games (he’s in the starting lineup on Sunday so make that 40) over that span while most others are closing in on 70, so the sample size will likely need to grow for him to gain some validity.

Stealing Playing Time

Call’s bat is getting harder to ignore, and the Nationals have been handing him quite a bit of playing time to open the year. Crews is getting more days off, and on Young’s days off, Crews shifts over to center while Call occupies right.