AL Cy Young Race Remains Wide Open With One Month Left to Play

As the calendar flips from August to September and races around Major League Baseball heat up, finalists for year-end awards have a chance to make their final case to be honored as the season wraps up.

Just one season ago, the AL Cy Young race had five or six legitimate contenders to win the award heading into the final month of the season before Robbie Ray put together the strongest September of all the candidates.

This year, the junior circuit once again has a lot of pitchers in the mix for the award. From Justin Verlander and his remarkable campaign to Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman carrying the Blue Jays pitching staff, there are so many different directions the award can go.

With the season rapidly approaching its conclusion, here we’ll dive into the candidates to win the award, their cases so far and what the rest of their season may look like.