The Giants Are Years Away From Being a Playoff Team

Despite his lack of front office experience, Posey just *feels* like the right guy for the job. You won’t find many people who have earned the respect of Giants fans the way Posey has, and his love for the organization runs through his veins. Fans trust him, and, most importantly, he truly wants to build back a winning organization. That was evident from his first offseason.

Posey was a primary lead in the Matt Chapman extension back in September before inking Willy Adames to a seven-year deal and bringing in veteran Justin Verlander to add experience to the rotation. Those two moves proved that a rebuild was not going to be in order, but maybe more important were the moves Posey didn’t make.

San Francisco did not move on from long-time Giants Mike Yastrzemski, Wilmer Flores, or Camilo Doval. Instead of some variation of a retool, the Giants prioritized keeping key voices and experience in the clubhouse to help their young talent entering the league.

As much as I value continuity, experience, and leadership, I keep asking myself if the Giants did enough to really change the trajectory of their team. Are they in a better place now and, looking into the future, than they were a year ago?

San Francisco’s Roster

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23, 2025: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants bats during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The addition of Adames was massive for the Giants. Addressing the shortstop situation was not only important for the team this season, but also takes pressure off Marco Luciano, Casey Schmitt, or any other unproven minor league option to have to perform immediately.

Adames now gives the Giants another 30 home run-level bat to pair with Chapman, making for a more comfortable power duo than Chapman and Jorge Soler from last season. After missing out on other notable free agents, landing Adames did feel like a big win for the Giants and gives them another proven bat, which they needed.