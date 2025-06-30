James Tibbs Talks Being Traded for Rafael Devers, Future in Boston

On a cloudy June morning in 2023, James Tibbs III stood in the on-deck circle at historic Fenway Park. Before he was a marquee-returning piece in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco, he was a member of the Brewster Whitecaps, taking part in the Cape Cod Baseball League’s annual Fenway workout day. But before he could step up to the plate at MLB’s oldest ballpark, Mother Nature had different plans as the event was cut for rain.

“I was like, there’s no way they’re going to cancel this, right?” Tibbs asked Whitecaps manager Jamie Shevchik. “Like, I didn’t get a chance to hit.”

Two years later, Tibbs has been given a chance at redemption to hit in America’s most beloved ballpark. Not as a college prospect, but as a Boston Red Sox.

Just two weeks ago, Tibbs was an outfielder with the Eugene Emeralds, the A+ affiliate of the Giants. After taking a ninth-inning walk in the team’s June 15 game against the Hillsboro Hops, he was confused to be replaced by a pinch-runner. He would soon after find out why.