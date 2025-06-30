James Tibbs Talks Being Traded for Rafael Devers, Future in Boston
Two weeks after James Tibbs was traded to Boston for Rafael Devers, we get his reaction to the trade and his excitement to be a Red Sox.
On a cloudy June morning in 2023, James Tibbs III stood in the on-deck circle at historic Fenway Park. Before he was a marquee-returning piece in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco, he was a member of the Brewster Whitecaps, taking part in the Cape Cod Baseball League’s annual Fenway workout day. But before he could step up to the plate at MLB’s oldest ballpark, Mother Nature had different plans as the event was cut for rain.
“I was like, there’s no way they’re going to cancel this, right?” Tibbs asked Whitecaps manager Jamie Shevchik. “Like, I didn’t get a chance to hit.”
Two years later, Tibbs has been given a chance at redemption to hit in America’s most beloved ballpark. Not as a college prospect, but as a Boston Red Sox.
Just two weeks ago, Tibbs was an outfielder with the Eugene Emeralds, the A+ affiliate of the Giants. After taking a ninth-inning walk in the team’s June 15 game against the Hillsboro Hops, he was confused to be replaced by a pinch-runner. He would soon after find out why.
“I’m like, ‘what in the world is going on?’ Tibbs thought to himself. “I’m walking down the dugout, and our pitching coach is like, ‘here, here’s the phone.'”
On the other end of the phone was Giants Senior Director of Player Development Kyle Haines, who informed Tibbs he was heading to the east coast.
What Was Tibbs’ Reaction to Getting Traded?
Tibbs is the third player taken in the first round of last year’s draft that has since been traded. He joins former Florida State teammate Cam Smith, who was part of the deal that sent Kyle Tucker from the Astros to the Cubs – and Braden Montgomery, a returning piece in the trade that had Garrett Crochet changing his Sox.
“You know it’s a possibility, but it’s not necessarily in the forefront of your mind,” Tibbs said. “Definitely something I didn’t necessarily think was going to happen, but at the same time, like I’m happy with where I’m at.”
Tibbs then sat in the clubhouse saying his goodbyes to his Eugene teammates. As he was emptying out his locker, one question remained in the clubhouse, as the news of the trade had not yet broken.
“We’re sitting there, and we’re kind of making up names, and also it’s like, alright, let’s go look,” he recounted. “I pull up Instagram, or Twitter, or something, and I was like: oh, it’s Devers.”
The newest Red Sox prospect called his parents to tell them about the news. They picked up excited about the recent trade, but unaware their son was a part of the return.
“My parents were like, ‘hey, did you see Devers got traded the Giants?'” James recalled. “I’m like, yeah, about that…”
The Devers trade represented the second instance in the 2020s where the Red Sox had traded the best player on their team. The fanbase, still bitter over the trade of Mookie Betts that put an unsatisfying return of Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong on the Red Sox, now has a potential sequel to dread in the Devers trade.
The Top Prospect in the Rafael Devers Trade
For Tibbs, his involvement of this deal comes with a mix of emotions.
“It’s not necessarily something you can grasp in that moment. It’s like, wow, they think that much of me,” he thought to himself. “You take it in stride and try not to worry about it too much, because at the end of the day, it’s, it’s not what’s important. It’s just figuring out your next steps.”
Should he reach the Major Leagues, Tibbs will always be labeled as a return piece of the Devers trade by fans and the front office. While it can be an unfair situation to inherit, it’s one he’s ready to tackle by doing what he does best.
“People are going to be bitter, they’re going to be pissed, they’re going to be frustrated with that. And you know, quite honestly, I get it. I’m right there with them as a sports fan,” Tibbs said.
“For me to try to think about that or get rid of that isn’t, it isn’t something that I want to necessarily think about or deal with, because at the end of the day, all I can do is go and play my game, right?”
Luckily for Tibbs, playing in front of the New England faithful and succeeding is nothing new to him. After his sophomore year at Florida State, he reported to Cape Cod and was a standout in the prestigious summer league.
In 164 plate appearances across 40 games, Tibbs slashed .303/.390/.472 for the Whitecaps. He made the East Division All-Star team as the starting right fielder and cleanup hitter, he was named to the All-League team, and he even won the league’s Home Run Hitting Contest at the All-Star game.
“Being able to come back in the same area and play in the same organization that they cheer for, and be able to be a part of something that’s special,” Tibbs said. “It means a lot to me.”
Promoted Right as He Was Traded
Immediately after the trade, the Red Sox promoted Tibbs from A+ to AA. He has spent the last two weeks adjusting to a new organization and a new level at the same time. In 10 games for the Portland Sea Dogs, he is slashing .243/.341/.324 in 44 plate appearances.
As he adjusts to AA pitching, Tibbs says he has to navigate opposing pitchers with a better understanding of what’s in their arsenal.
“You have to be able to sometimes defend pitches that aren’t pitches you’re necessarily going to be able to do damage with, and other times it’s taking advantage of the mistakes you do get,” Tibbs said. “Those are things that definitely are better at this level.”
Tibbs may have been rained out of his opportunity to hit at Fenway during the Cape League workout, but he’s excited for an even greater opportunity.
“There’s a couple places you hope to play, and hopefully I get to call that place my home park, Tibbs said. ‘”That would mean the world to my family and I both.”