How Much Longer Can the Giants Continue the Justin Verlander Experiment?

The 42-year-old’s record now stands at 1-8, probably not what the Giants faithful were hoping to see coming into the final week of July. But it pretty much matches what his performance has looked like so far in 2025.

Verlander has made 17 starts this season and has a pedestrian 4.70 ERA with a 1.494 WHIP over 84.1 innings. He has yet to last more than 6.1 innings in a start this year and has failed to make it five innings five times.

The now 20-year veteran had been able to be a dominant pitcher well into the later years of his career, even after Tommy John surgery knocked out his 2021 campaign. That is, until last season.

In 2024, Verlander had his first poor season numbers-wise since very early on in his career, as he went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA and 1.348 WHIP. It probably didn’t help, though, that he was limited to 17 starts due to shoulder and neck injuries.

The Giants came into this most recent offseason ready to make moves that would help bring them back to the playoffs. That was first evident when they made one of the biggest splash signings, inking shortstop Willy Adames, who has recently been on fire for San Fran.

The hope was that Verlander, back to full health, could have a bounce-back season in 2025. That hasn’t happened up to this point, and with the Giants having playoff aspirations, one has to wonder how long they can put up with this lack of production.