Blue Jays Strengthen Front Office With Former Astros GM Click

Click left the team shortly after the World Series celebrations were complete. Houston reportedly offered him a mere one-year deal once his contract expired, and the top executive rejected the deal and eventually moved on.

Click Will Join the Baseball Operations Leadership Team

The Blue Jays released the following statement regarding their newest executive: “Click will join the baseball operations leadership team, working closely with general manager Ross Atkins and department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation… He will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies.”

After meetings in January and some time spent at the Jays’ Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Florida, Click agreed to join Toronto’s front office. The North Carolina native reportedly had multiple offers and options on the table but decided to take his talents to the Blue Jays at the end of the day.

With Click, the Jays are getting a strong baseball mind that worked his way up the Tampa Bay Rays organization to vice president of baseball operations in 2017 before joining the Houston Astros in 2020. Across both organizations, which operate in very different manners, Click had a hand in many different roles and at many different levels. He was successful with both clubs, which should hopefully benefit the Blue Jays heading into the 2023 season.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says he began talking with James Click about a possible role in the club’s front office shortly after Click's Astros departure. Click had other options over course of the winter but ultimately chose to join the Blue Jays. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 27, 2023

Speaking to the press on Monday, Atkins had nothing but good things to say about his former front office rival, “We feel very, very good about where we are as an organization, but we’re always trying to get better and his perspective is one that we’re certain can help us from an objective standpoint and subjective standpoint.”

This move continues an offseason trend of adding established talent to various roles in the organization, including bringing on Don Mattingly to be the bench coach under manager John Schneider. On top of that, the Jays are also bringing in former big league players Paul Quantrill and Victor Martinez as special assistants to baseball operations, while Pat Hentgen and Edwin Encarnación will join the club this month as guest instructors with the possibility of taking on larger coaching roles in the future.