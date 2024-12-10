What Is Plan B if the Astros Don’t Re-Sign Alex Bregman?

If Bregman leaves the organization he’s been with since 2015, what could be the Astros’ backup plan for the hot corner?

Sign Ha-Seong Kim

The Astros were rumored to be interested in Willy Adames, but his seven-year agreement with the Giants leaves free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim as one of the only options the team can turn to to fill third base in free agency.

A right shoulder issue cost him some playing time in 2024 (he played only 121 games) and could explain a down year offensively in which he hit for a .700 OPS and a 96 OPS+. Yet, he’s still set for a moderate payday after putting up a 5.8 bWAR season in 2023 and winning a Gold Glove for his efforts as a utility man. He proved to be a versatile weapon for the Padres.

A shortstop by trade, he’d have to convert to third base for the majority of his reps if he were to wear an Astros uniform, but the Astros could certainly mix and match to provide Kim playing time all over the infield.

It’s not been reported that the Astros are interested in Kim, and the utility man has other confirmed suitors in the Tigers and Blue Jays. The Braves, while not confirmed to be interested, are certainly a great fit.

His contract is a difficult one to predict due to his down year this past season and the fact he could miss the start of 2025 after shoulder surgery, but if the Astros can get value out of a two- or three-year deal, expect them to at least check in on Kim if they lose out on Bregman.