Houston Astros Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

It wasn’t so long ago that the Houston Astros were the laughing stock of Major League Baseball. At one time, they played the role of annual cellar-dwellers in the NL Central and eventually the AL West.

For the past eight years now, the organization has been remade into a consistent threat to win the World Series. As a matter of fact, they have done so twice in that span; beating out the Dodgers in 2017 and the Phillies in 2022. The Astros had also made it to the Fall Classic in 2019 and 2021 but lost to the Nationals and Braves, respectively.

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Astros were very much expected to go back-to-back as champions. A returning core of position players Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez; as well as pitchers Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier seemed to be more than enough to get the team back to the promised land.

Thanks to some breakout performances from unheralded names like Yanier Diaz and Chas McCormick, most of the Astros’ offense remained elite. Justin Verlander was brought back to Houston at the trade deadline and things seemed to be trending in the right direction.