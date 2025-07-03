Adrian Houser Gives the White Sox an Improbable Trade Chip

Adrian Houser was amazing today:



7 IP

4 H

0 ER

1 BB

5 K

88 pitches



That brings his ERA down to 1.90 on the season. pic.twitter.com/0xDGd6HWhG — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 28, 2025

When the Chicago White Sox brought Houser aboard, it’s unlikely they predicted he’d be shoving like this through his first handful of starts on the team. No, they probably were looking for a warm body who could eat innings and potentially turn into a tradeable asset come this season’s deadline.

Instead, Houser’s one of the top trade chips on this team. Let’s take a closer look at what he’s got going on as a member of the White Sox, and why he’s suddenly looking like a player that could net Chicago a halfway decent package.

Adrian Houser Is a Random But Valuable Trade Chip

There’s not a whole lot in Houser’s game that’s flashy. He’s not going to blow you away with triple-digit heat, he barely strikes anyone out and typically does little more than eat innings and post mid-4.00 earned run averages on an annual basis.

Houser uses a five-pitch mix to keep hitters off balance and has used each of them to help him surrender no less than three earned runs in any of his big league starts this year. He’s gone no less than five innings in any of his outings and he’s fresh off of a scoreless seven-inning start against the San Francisco Giants in what was his longest outing of the year.

Houser reportedly worked at PitchingWRX, a training facility ran by former White Sox pitcher Lane Ramsey, this past offseason. There, Houser added a few ticks to his fastball’s velocity (92.8 last year, 94.2 this year) and increased his overall arm strength to help his existing stuff play up a bit. So far, it’s been paying off in a big way for the right-hander.

Batters have had a harder time squaring up Houser’s stuff this year compared to last. In 2024, he was in the 4th percentile in AVG Exit Velocity, 26th in Barrel %, and 2nd in Chase. In those very same categories this year, he’s up to the 63rd, 76th, and 44th percentiles.